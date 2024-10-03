First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 854 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,247,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,361,000 after buying an additional 256,738 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $255.66 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.78 and a 200 day moving average of $253.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.12.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

