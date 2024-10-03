First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 910 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Melius Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,334,670 shares of company stock worth $958,025,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.