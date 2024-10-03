First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $96.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $87.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

