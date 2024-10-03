First Tin (LON:1SN) Trading 6.7% Higher

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.60 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10). Approximately 247,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 903,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.13 ($0.10).

First Tin Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £24.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.79.

Insider Activity at First Tin

In other First Tin news, insider Charles Cannon Brookes bought 700,000 shares of First Tin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £3,500,000 ($4,681,647.94). In related news, insider Nicholas Mather sold 60,000,000 shares of First Tin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £2,400,000 ($3,210,272.87). Also, insider Charles Cannon Brookes purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £3,500,000 ($4,681,647.94). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,960,000 shares of company stock worth $357,200,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Tin Company Profile

First Tin Plc engages in the mining and development of tin in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

