First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 461,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 350% from the previous session’s volume of 102,502 shares.The stock last traded at $23.97 and had previously closed at $24.21.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $576.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGD. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 62.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 84.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

