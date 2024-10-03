First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.13. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 96,400 shares trading hands.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000.

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

