First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stake Boosted by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 292.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885,435 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises 3.2% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 1.69% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $92,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 125,091 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

