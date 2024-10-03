First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Stock Position Lowered by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,952 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000.

FPX opened at $109.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.60. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $75.74 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $798.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

