FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) vs. Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) Head to Head Survey

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and Commerce Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 6.61% 12.12% 3.00% Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FirstEnergy and Commerce Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 1 5 4 0 2.30 Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FirstEnergy presently has a consensus price target of $44.55, suggesting a potential upside of 1.12%.

89.4% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Energy Group has a beta of -3.17, suggesting that its share price is 417% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstEnergy and Commerce Energy Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $13.20 billion 1.92 $1.10 billion $1.74 25.32 Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Commerce Energy Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities. It operates 24,080 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 274,518 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About Commerce Energy Group

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

