Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.96 and traded as high as C$1.04. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 2,227,115 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCU shares. HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 target price on Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Fission Uranium from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCU

Fission Uranium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 23.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.06. The company has a market cap of C$867.33 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 2.69.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.