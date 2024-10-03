Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110,676 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.98% of Five Below worth $58,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 5.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after buying an additional 72,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 556.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after buying an additional 769,980 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Five Below from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Five Below from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $89.06 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

