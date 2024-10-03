Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 292,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 187,616 shares.The stock last traded at $4.27 and had previously closed at $4.29.

Five Point Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $630.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 47,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $160,777.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at $186,537.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,214,153 shares of company stock worth $28,871,935. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Point by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,023,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after buying an additional 124,806 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Five Point by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,705,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 128,015 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Five Point by 16.2% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 962,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 134,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Five Point by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 77,369 shares in the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

