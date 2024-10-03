Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Trading Up 2.8%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.01 and last traded at $48.97. Approximately 397,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,525,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Fluor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fluor

Fluor Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,163.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,630 shares of company stock worth $1,371,528. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,112,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,507,000 after purchasing an additional 51,322 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 23.6% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,992,000 after purchasing an additional 614,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,930,000 after purchasing an additional 323,111 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,559,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,052,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.