Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $97.76

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $97.76 and last traded at $97.76, with a volume of 1420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.40.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth about $2,994,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.6% in the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 471,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,713,000 after buying an additional 184,000 shares during the period.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

