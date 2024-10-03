Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 9,868 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Foot Locker worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Foot Locker by 116.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Foot Locker by 43,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FL. Barclays raised Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $8,129,955.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,146,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,047,395.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

