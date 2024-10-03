Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.39. 12,248,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 53,805,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.