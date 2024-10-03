Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG) Insider Penelope (Penny) Bingham-Hall Acquires 3,364 Shares

Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG – Get Free Report) insider Penelope (Penny) Bingham-Hall acquired 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$16.50 ($11.38) per share, with a total value of A$55,499.27 ($38,275.36).

Fortescue Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

