Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$65.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.40.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of TSE FTS traded down C$0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 348,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,640. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$50.69 and a 12-month high of C$62.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$59.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 3.338843 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.46, for a total transaction of C$1,187,493.18. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

