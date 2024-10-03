Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,107,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.00% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $29,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,379,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 217,036 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,955,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after buying an additional 388,903 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12,560.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,418,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $259.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

