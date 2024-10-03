Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,775 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,410,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,503 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 709,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $107,864,000 after buying an additional 69,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 41,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,634,860 shares of company stock valued at $926,639,482. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.