Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,623,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 851,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $36,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. CWM LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its position in Franklin Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 108,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.75 to $21.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 18,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $395,955.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $395,955.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,055. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 12,700 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,857,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 231,600 shares of company stock worth $4,537,637 in the last 90 days. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BEN opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.