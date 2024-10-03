Frederic E. Mccoy Sells 4,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.90. 1,233,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.06. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. Jabil’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Jabil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $5,385,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.86.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

