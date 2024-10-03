Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.17

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.17 and last traded at $97.80, with a volume of 43389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.42.
Freedom Stock Up 0.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.05.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $450.72 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Freedom
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.
