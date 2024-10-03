Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.17

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.17 and last traded at $97.80, with a volume of 43389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.42.

Freedom Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $450.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Freedom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Freedom by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Freedom by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Freedom during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 901.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,996,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

