Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.82 and traded as high as C$1.19. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 651,622 shares traded.

Freegold Ventures Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$509.49 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57.

Insider Transactions at Freegold Ventures

In other Freegold Ventures news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 602,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$487,620.00. Insiders acquired 1,272,000 shares of company stock worth $862,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

