Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Shares Down 2.6%

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11. 45,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 257,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Freegold Ventures Trading Down 10.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.57. The company has a market cap of C$455.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Freegold Ventures alerts:

Insider Transactions at Freegold Ventures

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 597,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$328,625.00. Insiders acquired a total of 1,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $862,818 in the last three months. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.