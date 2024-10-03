Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$17.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.45.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$14.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.66 and a 12 month high of C$15.06.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of C$84.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

