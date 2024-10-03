FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,803 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,410,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,503 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 709,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $107,864,000 after buying an additional 69,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 41,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,634,860 shares of company stock valued at $926,639,482. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

