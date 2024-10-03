FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00. Approximately 8,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $190.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 72.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth about $622,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 9.1% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

