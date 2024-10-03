Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $9.79

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $9.39. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 2,242,782 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.20.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $380.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $38,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 34.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

