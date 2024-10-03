FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 7.58 Per Share

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.58 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
FW Thorpe Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of LON:TFW opened at GBX 315.25 ($4.22) on Thursday. FW Thorpe has a 12-month low of GBX 290 ($3.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 408 ($5.46). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 347.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 362.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of £370.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,659.21 and a beta of 0.61.
FW Thorpe Company Profile
