FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 7.58 Per Share

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.58 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FW Thorpe Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON:TFW opened at GBX 315.25 ($4.22) on Thursday. FW Thorpe has a 12-month low of GBX 290 ($3.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 408 ($5.46). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 347.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 362.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of £370.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,659.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

FW Thorpe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.