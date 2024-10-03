FY2024 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Boosted by William Blair

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Carnival Co. & in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.84.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after buying an additional 8,638,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,435,000 after buying an additional 2,911,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $31,917,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

