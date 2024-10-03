FY2024 EPS Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Cut by Analyst

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oilfield services company will earn $3.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $29.87 on Thursday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 274.9% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $46,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

