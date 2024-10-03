FY2024 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Raised by Cormark (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

NYSE:OR opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $19.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.48%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

