FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

