FY2025 EPS Estimates for Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (CVE:WAM) Lifted by Roth Capital

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (CVE:WAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Western Alaska Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10).

Western Alaska Minerals (CVE:WAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03).

WAM stock opened at C$0.68 on Thursday. Western Alaska Minerals has a twelve month low of C$0.47 and a twelve month high of C$1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$28.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.80.

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Round Top Property that consists of 92 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley and Nulato mining districts of Alaska; the Honker Property that consists of 24 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley mining district of Alaska; and the Illinois Creek Mine Project covering a total area of approximately 73,000 acres located in Alaska.

