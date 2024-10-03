FY2026 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for HealthEquity in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2027 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.48 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

HQY opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

