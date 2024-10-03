FY2026 EPS Estimates for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Cut by Analyst

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Immunovant in a research note issued on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.70) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.67). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.09.

Immunovant Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,314,000 after purchasing an additional 650,506 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,678,000 after buying an additional 1,232,909 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $112,356,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 34.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after acquiring an additional 484,332 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 16.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,862,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,163,000 after acquiring an additional 259,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $42,847.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 446,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,695.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $133,200.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,839,716.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $42,847.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 446,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,695.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $904,638 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.