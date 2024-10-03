FY2027 EPS Estimates for Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Cut by Analyst

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for Lilium in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Lilium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lilium’s FY2028 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Lilium in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lilium from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Lilium Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LILM opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. Lilium has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lilium during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Designs Corp acquired a new position in Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

Featured Stories

