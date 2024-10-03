Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Shares Down 0.2%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.82 and last traded at $27.82. 26 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

