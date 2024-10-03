Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 11.50 Per Share

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Galliford Try Stock Performance

Shares of GFRD opened at GBX 320 ($4.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Galliford Try has a one year low of GBX 204.50 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 320 ($4.28). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.71. The company has a market cap of £321.22 million, a PE ratio of 2,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

