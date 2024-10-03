Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 11.50 Per Share

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Galliford Try Stock Performance
Shares of GFRD opened at GBX 320 ($4.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Galliford Try has a one year low of GBX 204.50 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 320 ($4.28). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.71. The company has a market cap of £321.22 million, a PE ratio of 2,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.
About Galliford Try
