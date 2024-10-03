Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 331 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.35), with a volume of 701956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($4.01).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

Galliford Try Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £326.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2,334.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 297.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 270.71.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.