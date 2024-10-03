GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Sells $102,487.32 in Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $102,487.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GameStop Stock Down 1.3 %

GameStop stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.20. 4,654,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,299,648. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.38 and a beta of -0.17.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.67 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 235,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth approximately $9,577,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GME. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GameStop

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.