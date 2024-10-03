GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Sells $102,487.32 in Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $102,487.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GameStop Stock Down 1.3 %
GameStop stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.20. 4,654,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,299,648. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.38 and a beta of -0.17.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.67 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GME. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
