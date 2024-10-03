GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.39

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.39 and traded as high as C$36.97. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$36.50, with a volume of 8,141 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.50 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark cut their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$538.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$648.70 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.3010071 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

