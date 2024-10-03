GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 5.7%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) was down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.67. Approximately 688,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,622,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Get GDS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GDS

GDS Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.14 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GDS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in GDS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,713,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,594,000 after acquiring an additional 33,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GDS by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after acquiring an additional 773,378 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of GDS by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,249,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after buying an additional 1,649,952 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 849,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 125,395 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.