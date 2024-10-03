GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Evercore ISI

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GEV. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.98.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GEV stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.59. 562,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,250. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.61.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

