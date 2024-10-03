genedrive (LON:GDR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.69

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02). genedrive shares last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.03), with a volume of 3,520,498 shares traded.

genedrive Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.27 million, a P/E ratio of -48.75 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ian David Gilham purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($40,128.41). 14.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

