Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

NYSE GNRC traded down $3.84 on Thursday, hitting $158.12. 754,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. Generac’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Generac by 97.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 611.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Generac by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

