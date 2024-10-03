General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 0.4%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $185.00 and last traded at $185.66. 906,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,508,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

The company has a market cap of $201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.79 and a 200 day moving average of $169.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in General Electric by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,016,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $34,973,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

