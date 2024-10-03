George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston Sells 36,865 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 36,865 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.64, for a total transaction of C$8,355,124.15.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of George Weston stock traded down C$1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$222.40. 150,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$218.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$200.37. George Weston Limited has a 52-week low of C$144.41 and a 52-week high of C$229.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$2.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.09 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 13.0828367 EPS for the current year.

George Weston Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

WN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$229.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WN

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.