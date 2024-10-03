Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.72.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEI

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Gibson Energy stock traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$22.37. 154,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,453. The stock has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.45 and a twelve month high of C$23.64.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.6838951 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,168.00. In related news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.03 per share, with a total value of C$506,690.00. Also, Director Margaret Cahill Montana purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,168.00. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.